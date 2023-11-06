Sartell community comes together after a grinch cuts lights at holiday festival

Police are looking for a grinch in Sartell.

Organizers say someone cut nearly all of the holiday light strings last week being used for their annual Country Lights Festival, causing more than a thousand dollars in damage.

After the crime, people dropped off money and Christmas lights to make sure the festival will start on time the day after Thanksgiving.

“Community support was unbelievable,” Country Lights Festival organizer Chip Schwarzentraub said. “We told people Thursday we need help rebuilding [after a] serious setback to our lights festival. We had great volunteers come out of Friday and Saturday to help us get back on track as far as the setup is concerned.”

Sartell Police are asking for the public’s help to catch those responsible for the crime. If you have any information, give them a call at 320-251-8186.