Salvation Army in the Twin Cities announces $500,000 donation match

As the Salvation Army’s donation campaign trails by $300,000 compared to last year, the organization says they are looking to bolster their efforts with matching donations.

The Salvation Army announced Thursday morning that they can match up to $500,000 in donations thanks to several donors.

Lt. Colonel Randall Polsley, the Salvation Army Northern Division Commander, says living increases and cost spikes have created more hardships for Minnesotans, adding organizations like the Salvation Army are needed to lessen that hardship.

“Consistently high prices and a moderate spike in unemployment are creating hardships for more and more Minnesotans,” Polsley said. “For many, organizations like The Salvation Army are often what stands between security and going hungry or losing a home.”

The donation campaign runs until December 31. Donations can be made at any iconic Salvation Army Red Kettle, made online or mailed through USPS.

RELATED: Salvation Army seeks bell-ringing volunteers, expands kettle donation options I Salvation Army provides toys, holiday shopping to thousands of families in need