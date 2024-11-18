Salvation Army seeks bell-ringing volunteers, expands kettle donation options

Last weekend the Salvation Army kicked off its annual Red Kettle campaign.

This year the organization is searching for bell-ringing volunteers to help fill the kettles.

Officials say several shifts aren’t being filled which could mean the loss of $80 to $100 an hour for the Salvation Army.

“Kettle sites with a volunteer will raise money,” Salvation Army Capt. Josh Polanco said. “Kettle sites without a volunteer — people don’t give. With $80 to $100 we can feed three families for a whole week, so it is significant.”

Click here if you’re interested in volunteering.

This year the Salvation Army is expanding its Tap to Give program, which allows people to donate at a kettle with a credit card or smartphone.