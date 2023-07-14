Roseville’s Fairview Avenue to close for the weekend

Fairview Avenue will close for the weekend starting at 9 p.m. Friday in Roseville.

A major thoroughfare in Roseville will be closed for the entire weekend starting late Friday night.

The closure will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and will last until 5 a.m. Monday.

Fairview Avenue will be closed in both directions between County Road B2 and County Road B as utility work is done under the roadway, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). The work is part of the reconstruction of the Highway 35 and Fairview Avenue interchange.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the ramps and loops between the two roadways will be closed until late July.

In addition, the west entrance to Rosedale Center will continue to be closed, however, it is expected to reopen within the next week, and the entire project is expected to be done before the start of the Minnesota State Fair.

While the project continues, traffic will be down to a single lane in each direction on Fairview Avenue between County Road B and County Road B.