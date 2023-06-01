Road work begins Thursday on Fairview Avenue, Highway 36 interchange

Drivers in Roseville will soon start seeing construction workers on a busy interchange near Rosedale Center.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the ramps between both east and westbound Highway 36 And Fairview Avenue will be closed starting in early June. The closures will be in effect for 30 days.

In addition, the agency says there will be a full weekend closure of Fairview Avenue between County Road B and County Road B2, however, that weekend has yet to be announced.

The $4.7 million project is expected to be done by August 24, according to MnDOT.

Work included in the project includes the construction of two new right turn lanes onto northbound Fairview Avenue, the removal of a concrete median as well as the relocation of signals to allow northbound traffic to enter the mall’s west entrance.

Officials say the new turn lanes will help prevent potentially dangerous traffic back-ups on eastbound Highway 36 during peak shopping times.

The sidewalk along the roadway will also be rebuilt to meet standards with the Americans with Disability Act. Other work that will be done includes the rebuilding of the mall’s west entrance and drainage improvements.

Alternate routes to get to Rosedale Center include using I-35W or Snelling Avenue to get onto County Road B2.