Rosemount’s Irish Sports Dome closed due to weather conditions

A message on the website for Rosemount’s Irish Sports Dome says the dome is unavailable for use due to weather conditions.

According to the website, repairs are being made to the dome this week. The message doesn’t specifically say what weather conditions caused the closure, however, the message on the site says the dome needs to be inflated.

All scheduled events for the week of April 3-8 have been canceled, and an update is expected to be posted once workers are able to access the inside of the structure.

