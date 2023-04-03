Browerville High School gym demolished in controlled collapse after heavy snowfall damages roof

A high school gym in West Central Minnesota is now a pile of rubble after heavy snowfall caused part of the roof to collapse over the weekend.

Browerville Public Schools Superintendent Scott Vedbraaten said in a statement the decision was made to bring the gym roof down in a controlled collapse “as soon as possible” during an emergency meeting Sunday morning to “preserve and protect the structure and property of the building.”

The school district says the rest of the school was not damaged and will remain open for class, however classes right next to the gym will be closed for safety reasons.

No one was injured during the partial collapse.

Demolition began on Sunday and cleanup will continue throughout the week. Classes will be held as normally scheduled, according to Vedbraaten.

Aerial footage shows the aftermath of the Browersville High School gym demolition (KSTP).

Browerville has about 800 people and is about two hours northwest of the Twin Cities.