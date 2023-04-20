Rosemount woman sentenced to over 3 years after stabbing child’s father during custody dispute

A Rosemount woman was sentenced Wednesday to over three years (45 months) in prison in Shakopee after stabbing the father of her child during a dispute over custody.

Lisa Dawn Oliver was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, and second-degree assault. She was convicted of the assault-related charges but acquitted of the attempted murder charge.

Police were called to a residence in Apple Valley on Oct. 23, 2022, on a report of a stabbing. As previously reported, the victim told officers that his child’s mother, identified as Oliver, had stabbed him in the neck, possibly with keys.

The man later told police that Oliver had dropped off their daughter, and a short time later, the girl said she wanted to go back to Oliver’s home.

The man told police he has full custody of their daughter but allowed Oliver to take the girl that night. After Oliver left with the girl, the man said she returned a short time later and got in his face.

He told police that he felt something go across his neck, followed by blood gushing from the wound. His wounds were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Other residents of the building told police they heard the argument between the victim and Oliver intensify, with Oliver saying, “I am going to kill you. I am going to stab you,” the complaint adds. Children then started screaming hysterically, according to the residents.

Oliver’s roommate told police that Oliver called and admitted to stabbing the victim and said she was hiding in a nearby field.