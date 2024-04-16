ROCORI school employees reach tentative agreement with district on new contract

Paraeducators with ROCORI schools have reached a tentative agreement with the school district on a new contract.

The group of 78 paraeducators, who are members of SEIU Local 284, reached an agreement on Friday after working on a new deal for over a year.

This announcement comes after the group filed a strike notice last week to seek wage increases and maintain health insurance benefits.

“We were able to reach this deal that provides strong across the board raises, holds the line on insurance costs, and improves the financial stability of paras who make this a career because of our unity and resolve,” said Stacey Evans, a paraeducator at ROCORI High School and member of SEIU Local 284. “I’ve been doing this work for years and this contract is an important first step to get us on the path to where our pay should be.”

The next step in the process is members of the union voting to ratify a new contract, with the bargaining team recommending a “yes” vote, according to SEIU Local 284.