ROCORI paraeducators file strike notice after failed negotiations

Employees with the ROCORI school district have filed their strike notice after negotiations for a new deal were not reached.

A group of 78 paraeducators who are members of SEIU Local 284 have filed their notice with the Bureau of Mediation Services.

The strike notice means the group can go on strike anytime between April 19 and May 8. The union would send out a strike notice 48 hours prior to the planned day of the workers going on strike.

The group voted to authorize a strike in February and did not reach a settlement with the district during the most recent negotiation session on March 21.

“These workers were called heroes during COVID, but they aren’t being treated that way at the bargaining table,” said Kelly Gibbons, executive director of SEIU Local 284. “Workers have come to the table to reach a deal in good faith, and are within reach of a settlement, but the district needs to do what is right and meet them halfway to avoid a strike. We’ve seen other districts in the state do right by their workers in reaching fair deals, and it’s time for ROCORI leaders to do the same. Staff and students in the district deserve the best, and these workers are ready to strike if the district isn’t willing to do what is right.”

Members of SEIU Local 284 have been bargaining since June and are asking for a fair wage increase and maintaining their health insurance benefits.

Mediation between the groups is scheduled for April 24.