Union paraeducators at Rocori School District vote to authorize a strike

Paraeducators at Rocori Public Schools have voted to authorize a strike, according to their union, SEIU Local 284.

The strike would happen if the union and district can’t settle a contract. The union is required to file a 10-day notice ahead of any strike.

A notice has not been filed yet. The two sides have been bargaining since June 15.

SEIU Local 284 represents 78 paraeducators in the district. These employees work directly with students, including special education students, to support their academic, physical, and social-emotional learning, the union says.

Two sticking points for negotiations are a “fair wage increase” to keep up with inflation and maintaining current health insurance benefits, the union says.

Rocori Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Enerson told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the district will continue to have conversations with the union and will go back to the table on March 21 for negotiations.