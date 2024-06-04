Rochester police investigating suspects in connection with racial slur displayed on bridge in April

Rochester police have identified four suspects in connection to an April incident in which a racial slur was displayed on a bridge.

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), three 16-year-old boys and one 17-year-old boy are now under investigation in connection with a racial slur seen on East Circle Drive near Century High School.

Officials say the slur was spelled out in red cups stuck into the fence on the bridge overlooking the freeway, according to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station KAAL.

The case now moves to the Olmstead County attorney’s office for review and to determine potential charges. The suspects are not named because they are juveniles.

According to Rochester NAACP president Wale Elegbede, accountability will help the community heal.

“We want to see what charges are going to be brought up because we are looking for accountability,” Elegbede said. “This is not the end. This is really part of that journey, and ultimately we need to make sure that we learn and we heal as a community, but healing without accountability does not suffice.”

Following this morning’s announcement, Rochester Public Schools (RPS) released a statement.

“Though the findings are regrettable, we are grateful the investigation has concluded,” RPS said. “We’re eager and committed to continuing the work we started within our schools to address the root causes of prejudice, bias, and discrimination — and to create an environment where all people feel valued and included.”

Police have not commented on what the racist comment was, but a photo of it circulated through Rochester Public Schools. The incident was reported by a passerby on April 14 and the comment was immediately removed.