Rochester high school cancels Friday football game following student death

Century High School in Rochester canceled a football game scheduled for Friday against Northfield following the death of a student over the weekend.

Davin Tukau, 16, died in a three-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

KSTP’s sister station KAAL reports the other two drivers, a 32-year-old man from Rochester and a 64-year-old man from Wabasha, were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Tukua was trapped in his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts from first responders.

The Tukua family created a GoFundMe to support his parents and help cover funeral costs.