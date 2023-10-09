Rochester high school student dies in crash just before homecoming dance Saturday

A Century High School student in Rochester died in a car crash Saturday afternoon, the same day the school was set to hold its homecoming dance.

A letter from the district’s superintendent, Kent Pekel, said the dance continued as scheduled to provide support for students as needed.

KSTP’s sister station KAAL reports staff did consider canceling the dance, but decided against doing so given the timing of when they were informed of the student’s death.

A copy of the email sent to families can be found below:

Dear Rochester Public Schools Parents, Guardians, and Staff, Earlier this evening we learned of a Century High School student who died in a car accident late this afternoon. We are unable to provide more information at this time. In light of this tragic loss, we considered canceling the homecoming dance at Century High School this evening, but given the time at which we found out about the student’s death, canceling the dance was not a viable option. In addition, we decided to go forward with the dance because that gives us the opportunity to provide students with support and the chance to be together at what may be a difficult time for some students. Century counseling and social work staff have joined us at the school tonight and will provide support to students as needed. We are thinking of the family and friends of the Century student who lost their life this evening, and we will provide additional information and assistance in the days ahead. Sincerely, Kent Pekel, Superintendent of School

No information on the student’s identity has been released as of Monday morning.