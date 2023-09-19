Robbinsdale Schools, superintendent mutually part ways

The Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Education and Superintendent David Engstrom have mutually parted ways, according to the school district.

Engstrom’s last day of work was on Monday, Sept. 18.

“We are thankful for the hard work and commitment of the Assistant Superintendent Marti Voight. Ms. Voight has agreed to assume the role of Acting Superintendent during the search period, as needed by the board,” said Chair of Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Education Helen Bassett. “This transition will allow the school board to focus on developing the best process, designed to yield the best candidate for the District. The Board of Education is committed to working toward the best educational experiences for our students, staff and the community we serve.”

The school board will select a firm to help in the process of hiring a permanent replacement.

St. Louis Park Public Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Astein Osei resigned last week.