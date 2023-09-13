St. Louis Park Public Schools superintendent resigns

The St. Louis Park Public School (SLPPS) district announced on Tuesday that the superintendent is resigning.

In a letter to families, the district announced Superintendent Dr. Astein Osei would be stepping down from his position. A reason for the resignation was not specified.

Tami Reynolds, director of student services, is stepping into the role of acting superintendent until the district finds a permanent replacement, according to the letter sent to families.

“I want to assure the St. Louis Park Public Schools staff, families, students, and community that we all remain committed to a successful school year. We have exceptional leaders, highly skilled educators and an all-around phenomenal staff who will continue to prioritize our students and families each day,” said Anne Casey, SLPPS Board Chair. “Through the transition of leadership in our district, we will continue to center students and stay focused on the day-to-day operations that make our schools exceptional places for learning.”

In 2015, Osei worked for two years as the assistant superintendent at Osseo Area School.