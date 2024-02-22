Robbinsdale man pleads guilty in home invasion case

A Robbinsdale man charged in a home invasion robbery that happened last August has pleaded guilty in the case.

Court records show Jahon Ronnell Lynch, 18 years old, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery in the 1st degree.

As previously reported, Lynch was accused of robbing a home that belonged to his uncle on Aug. 26, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint, while Lynch was at the home in August, he went outside to check on some noises and returned inside with three masked individuals who were carrying guns.

Lynch then restrained his uncle and another victim and ordered them to provide a combination to a safe, the complaint notes. Lynch and others then stole eight American Bullie Merle puppies, a 2019 Dodge Challenger, jewelry, gaming systems and multiple purses.

Lynch is scheduled to be sentenced April 22, according to court records.