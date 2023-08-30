Police searching for multiple people after puppies, car and more stolen during home invasion

Police say they are looking for at least three people who allegedly went into a Golden Valley home this past weekend and bound multiple people before stealing more than $100,000 worth of items, including eight puppies.

According to Golden Valley police, officers were called to a home on the 6300 block of Medicine Lake Road at around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, the victims told them that at least three armed suspects who were wearing ski masks bound their hands, legs and mouths with duct tape in the kitchen before stealing multiple items.

Among the items stolen included eight American Bully Merle puppies, a 2019 Dodge Challenger, jewelry, gaming systems and multiple purses. Each of the puppies is reported to be worth between $5,000-$10,000.

Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green says one of the victims told them that the suspects were let into the home by someone inside, who is said to be a relative of the homeowner. Police add they believe the suspects had help.

“We know based upon our initial investigation and talking with the victims these suspects had help from a family member. They knew exactly what they were looking for when they entered the home,” Green said in a prepared statement.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call police at 763-593-8059. Tips can also be submitted electronically by CLICKING HERE.