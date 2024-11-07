Resolution signed urging closure of trash incinerator at Hennepin Energy Recovery Center

Maor Jacob Frey signed the resolution on Thursday morning.

The city of Minneapolis has taken one more step toward shutting down the Hennepin Energy Recovery Center (HERC) trash incinerator.

Mayor Jacob Frey signed a resolution calling for it to be closed by the end of 2027 on Thursday morning at city hall.

The city council approved the plan last week, and officials say the incinerator – located in the North Loop – is one of the biggest sources of air pollution in Minneapolis, adding it burns nearly 365,000 tons of waste each year.

According to officials, the incinerator’s current operation hurts the effort to move to a zero-waste future, and its closure would allow the city to have “more environmentally responsible waste management practices” that would align with their goals.

City leaders also argue the pollution disproportionately impacts communities of color.