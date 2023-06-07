Minnesota leaders to unveil new plan for waste management

The Twin Cities metro area creates nearly 3.3 million tons of waste every year, with two-thirds of that being material that could be recycled or reused, says the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).

The MPCA and leaders from organizations across the state are meeting on Wednesday afternoon to announce their 20-year plan to reduce waste across the Twin Cities.

The 2022-2042 Metropolitan Solid Waste Policy Plan sets out to reduce waste across the seven metro area counties by working in collaboration with the non-profit Bridging, an organization that gives donated goods and furniture to families transitioning out of homelessness and poverty.

A news release from the MPCA adds Kirk Koudelka, MPCA Assistant Commissioner for Land Use and Strategic Partnerships will be joined by Diana Dalsin, Bridging Director of Strategic Partnerships; Jason Viana, Executive Director for the Open Door; and Rob Friend, the Executive Director for Minnesota Waste Wise Foundation.

The MPCA is asking for public input to finalize the plan throughout the summer of 2023. The next public meeting on the Metropolitan Solid Waste Policy Plan will happen on July 11 at the MPCA St. Paul office.

