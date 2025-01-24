Residents taken to hospital for evaluation following Minneapolis fire

Multiple residents inside an apartment building that caught fire early Friday are being evaluated for smoke inhalation.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said they were called to a 4-story apartment fire at 3117 15th Avenue South shortly after 3:30 a.m.

According to the department, the fire was spotted between the third and second floors, which crews were able to extinguish after they opened a wall to expose the flames.

The fire affected two apartment units. A resident in one of the affected units was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation while the residents of the second unit was able to bring themselves to the hospital.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined by the Fire Department and is currently under investigation.