Remains found in Carlton County identified as missing Duluth man

Early Friday afternoon, Carlton County authorities announced that remains found earlier this summer are those of a man reported missing out of Duluth.

According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, the remains found near the intersection of Highway 23 and the Soo Line ATV trail on July 15, 2023, are those of 61-year-old Jeffrey Sjolander.

Sjolander was reported missing during the spring of 2022 in Duluth. Authorities say Sjolander was identified after a DNA comparison with a family member resulted in a positive match.

As of this time, foul play and criminal activity aren’t suspected but Sjolander’s cause of death is still being investigated.