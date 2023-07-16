Sheriff: Human remains found in Carlton County

Human remains were found on the Nemadji River on Saturday, according to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers received a 911 call from a family canoeing on the river southeast of the Soo Line ATV trail and Highway 23 intersection.

Deputies and fire and rescue staff found the remains along the bank of the Nemadji River with the help of the original 911 caller.

The body was recovered and turned over to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

Law enforcement stated that the name of the person will be released after they have been positively identified and the family has been notified.