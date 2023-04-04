Red Cross sets up shelter for victims of fatal weekend apartment fire

The Red Cross has set up a shelter for people affected by the apartment fire in Plymouth on Saturday morning.

Starting Tuesday, the agency says they will provide shelter, food, emotional support, and more at Faith-Lilac Way Lutheran Church in Robbinsdale.

Last Saturday, an apartment caught fire and completely engulfed one unit. The Plymouth Fire Department said one person died in the fire.

The Red Cross is also asking community members to participate in volunteer efforts. Disaster Action Team (DAT) volunteers help families in the immediate aftermath of a disaster, including access to financial assistance and emotional support.

“Our Red Cross volunteers support their community and neighbors in need each and every day by responding to local emergencies,” said David Kunzelman, Regional Disaster Officer for the American Red Cross Minnesota and Dakotas Region. “In the past year, we’ve responded to more than 1,000 incidents in our region. We need more help, so no one faces these heartbreaking situations alone.”

Visit the Red Cross’ website to sign up as a volunteer.