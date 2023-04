One person is dead after a fire at an apartment complex early Saturday morning in Plymouth.

Firefighters arrived at the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane North at 2:24 a.m. and found a unit in the apartment complex completely engulfed in flames.

Crews evacuated the building and extinguished the fire. The Red Cross was called in to help residents displaced by the fire.

The Plymouth Fire Department is working to determine the cause of the fire.