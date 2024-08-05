Red Cross asking for donors as they declare an emergency blood shortage

The American Red Cross has declared an emergency blood shortage and is asking for donors of all blood types, but especially type O, to avoid impacts on medical treatments.

The organization says that the heat in July impacted blood drives across the nation when the blood supply was already starting to get low.

The Red Cross says the national blood supply has fallen by more than 25% since July 1, and that type O inventory is especially low causing hospitals to get less than usual.

In Minnesota, the American Red Cross is hosting community blood drives across the state from August 5-30. You can view the list of blood drives HERE or make an appointment to donate HERE. People who make a blood donation with the Red Cross in August will get a $20 digital Amazon gift card.

Memorial Blood Centers are hosting their third annual “Pint for a Pint” blood donation event from Aug. 1 to Sept. 10. All donors will get a voucher good for a free drink or ice cream treat at participating establishments.

Memorial Blood Centers are also hosting their 15th annual month-long “Battle of the Badges” blood drive competition in August.

A number of Minnesota cities’ police and fire departments and government organizations are in a friendly competition to get the most blood donations. The winner gets a special trophy and bragging rights.

The remaining blood drives for the “Battle of the Badges” are as follows:

Cambridge Night to Unite August 6 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. 300 3rd Avenue NE Cambridge, MN 55008



City of Braham August 6 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. 201 Broadway Avenue South Braham, MN 55006



Becker Community August 15 from 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 11500 Sherburne Ave Becker, MN 55308



Shakopee Police Department August 20 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. 475 Gorman St Shakopee, MN 55379



City of Burnsville August 21 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. 100 Civic Center Parkway Burnsville, MN 55337



Forest Lake Community August 27 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. 1408 South Lake Street Forest Lake, MN 55025

