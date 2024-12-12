Red Bull Heavy Metal returning to St. Paul in winter 2025

Visit St. Paul announced on their social media Wednesday that the Red Bull Heavy Metal skateboarding competition will be returning to St. Paul in 2025.

The one-day event will take over outside the Capitol in downtown St. Paul on Saturday, Feb. 1

2024 was the first year the Heavy Metal Red Bull event came to St. Paul, which has previously hosted Red Bull’s Crashed Ice event for a number of years.

So far, the Visit St. Paul webpage says that five riders are confirmed so far to participate with more to be announced. The riders included two Minnesota natives who have placed or won the competition – Benny Milam, the 2022 Red Bull Metal winner and 2023 Red Bull Heavy Metal Women’s runner-up Jaylen Hanson.

Three snowboarding legends will serve as the judges: Tommy Gesme, Mikey Leblanc and Mary Walsh.

Snowboarders will also have a chance to compete in the big event by entering the Last Chance Qualifier at Buck Hill. Details and registration information will be released in January.