Red Bull’s Heavy Metal event to converge on Minnesota Capitol grounds

In a matter of months, a one-day competition will be held in St. Paul that will bring extreme sports lovers together.

On Tuesday, event officials announced Red Bull Heavy Metal will be returning to the state on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.

The event includes “a variety of unique obstacles and lines” on a custom course built on the Capitol grounds.

Among those scheduled to compete is Minnesota native Benny Milam, who won the 2022 Red Bull Heavy Metal event, as well as Pat Fava, the winner of the men’s 2023 event. Minnesota natives Ryan Paul and Jaylen Hanson, the runners-up for the 2023 men’s and women’s events, are also expected to compete.

A qualifying event will be held at Buck Hill on Feb. 9.

The event is free and open to the public.