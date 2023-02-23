Ramsey County jury acquits Chicago man of second-degree murder

A Ramsey County jury on Wednesday acquitted a Chicago man of his accused role in the July 2021 killing of 28-year-old Brooklyn Park resident Devonte Steven Ingram.

Court documents filed in August 2021 show that officials had charged 23-year-old Julante Sales with two counts of second-degree murder.

He faced those charges alongside another Chicago man, 22-year-old Jalan Wells, pleaded guilty in the case and is now serving his nearly 12-year prison sentence.

As previously reported, the shooting happened just blocks away from Macalester College in St. Paul.