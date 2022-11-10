Man convicted in 2021 St. Paul homicide to be sentenced Thursday

Court records show a man who has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder from a fatal shooting along St. Paul’s St. Clair Avenue last year will be sentenced Thursday afternoon.

As previously reported, 22-year-old Jalan Wells entered the plea in June.

Wells was charged in the death of 28-year-old Devonte Steven Ingram of Brooklyn Park. The shooting happened blocks away from Macalester College.

FBI agents arrested him in Chicago during the fall of 2021.

Wells’ sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Check back for updates.