Ramp closures to begin Wednesday in Woodbury as MnDOT continues I-94 project

Construction woes will continue in the east metro later this week, as the Minnesota Department of Transportation says additional ramp closures will begin Wednesday morning.

The closures are part of an ongoing pavement project for I-94 lanes and entrance and exit ramps between Oakdale and the St. Croix River.

Starting at 7 a.m., workers will close the interchange ramps for I-494 and Tamarack Road. That closure is expected to last until late October.

Drivers will be able to take Tamarack Road to Weir Drive and then to Valley Creek Road before heading south on I-494.

Meanwhile, drivers headed north will be able to use Valley Creek Road, Bielenberg Drive and Tamarack Road to bypass the closure.

Those closures will be a prelude to additional closures that will start Friday evening.

At 7 p.m., two ramp closures will go into effect through early July – those ramps are westbound I-94 to northbound I-694 and southbound I-694 to westbound I-94. However, there is a green light at the end of the tunnel – MnDOT says crews will reopen the ramps from westbound I-94 to southbound I-494 and from northbound I-494 to westbound I-94 at that same time.

An interactive traffic map showing current conditions in those areas can be found at the bottom of this article.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, MnDOT has also said it will close the following ramps after Memorial Day so resurfacing work can be completed in Lakeland:

Westbound I-94 ramp to Highway 95 starting at 5 a.m. on Thursday, May 30 through the end of June.

Highway 95/St. Croix Trail ramp to eastbound I-94 starting at 5 a.m. Friday, May 31 through the end of June.