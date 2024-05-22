MnDOT announces lane, traffic flow changes as work continues on I-94 in Lakeland
In an effort to help with traffic flow on Interstate 94 in Lakeland, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says it will be making changes to traffic flow on Wednesday as a construction project continues at the border of Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Starting at 7 p.m., the agency says both directions of I-94 from the Highway 95/St. Croix Trail interchange to the middle of the river bridge will be down to one lane until 5 a.m. Thursday.
Crews will be moving both lanes of traffic to mainline I-94 so drivers won’t have to use the ramps as a second lane of travel.
In addition, MnDOT says crews will not only reopen Highway 95/St. Croix Trail under the I-94 bridges, but also the ramp from southbound Highway 35 to westbound I-94 in Wisconsin.
MnDOT says it will be closing the following ramps after Memorial Day so crews can finish resurfacing pavement:
- Westbound I-94 ramp to Highway 95 starting at 5 a.m. on Thursday, May 30 through the end of June.
- Highway 95/St. Croix Trail ramp to eastbound I-94 starting at 5 a.m. Friday, May 31 through the end of June.
As reported earlier this month by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, road and lane closures were necessary in order for a section of I-94 to be paved.
However, in the days following the initial closure, severe delays were reported, with one viewer saying a drive from Hudson to Maplewood took three hours during the morning rush hour. Traffic backups were reported past Carmichael Road.
RELATED: MnDOT announces more ramp, lane closures starting Friday night in Washington County
A map showing current traffic conditions can be found below.