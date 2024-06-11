PWHL 2024 award winners to be announced in St. Paul Tuesday

On Tuesday, the PWHL will award multiple players and coaches for their impact on and off the rink.

The award ceremony comes one day after the 2024 PWHL draft, which also took place in St. Paul.

The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. at the InterContinental St. Paul Riverfront. A list of nominees for each award can be found below:

Rookie of the Year: Emma Maltais (Toronto); Alina Müller (Boston); Grace Zumwinkle (Minnesota).

Coach of the Year: Kori Cheverie (Montréal); Courtney Kessel (Boston); Troy Ryan (Toronto).

Forward of the Year: Alex Carpenter (N.Y.); Marie-Philip Poulin (Montréal); Natalie Spooner (Toronto).

Defender of the Year: Erin Ambrose (Montréal); Megan Keller (Boston); Ella Shelton (N.Y.).

Goaltender of the Year: Kristen Campbell (Toronto); Aerin Frankel (Boston); Corinne Schroeder (N.Y.).

Billie Jean King MVP: Alex Carpenter (N.Y.); Marie-Philip Poulin (Montréal); Natalie Spooner (Toronto).

Check back to see the award winners.