Public safety officials to discuss resources for future drivers ahead of ‘Driver’s License for All’ initiative

Officials from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) and its partners are set to meet on Thursday morning to discuss resources for Minnesotans to get a driver’s license.

The “Driver’s License for All” initiative takes effect on Oct. 1, but those who can get a license or identification card under the initiative can now start making appointments by CLICKING HERE to access the Driver and Vehicle Services website.

RELATED: ‘Driver’s License for All’ takes effect this fall, appointments for written tests can be made now

DPS commissioner Bob Jacobson will be joined by Carrie Buchholz, an administration and community relations director with DPS’ Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) division; Veena Iyer, the executive director of the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota; Claudia Lainez, a worker center coordinator for COPAL of Minnesota; Jovita Morales, the founder and executive director of Minnesota Immigration Movement; and Regina Olono, an immigration and democracy organizer for Unidos MN, on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Check back at 11 a.m. for a live stream of the event.