Public advised to keep clear of ‘active incident’ in Elk River

Police are warning residents to stay clear of an “active incident” Sunday night in Elk River.

According to the Elk River Police Department, law enforcement is responding to the area of 191st Avenue Northwest and Jackson Street Northwest.

“At this time, police are asking for the public to avoid the area and for nearby residents to stay inside their homes,” Elk River police said.

No information was immediately available on the nature of the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.