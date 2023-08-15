Prosecutors won’t charge man involved in Highland Park homicide

Prosecutors say they won’t file any criminal charges against a man who was involved in a fatal stabbing late last month in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood.

Dennis Gerhardstein, a spokesperson for the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office, says prosecutors determined the force that killed 73-year-old Robin Sherwood Lambert on July 29 was used in self-defense.

“After considering the evidence as presented by the Saint Paul Police Department, the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office has declined criminal prosecution,” Gerhardstein said, adding that the man’s use of self-defense “against Robin Lambert on July 29 was justified based upon on all the facts presented to us by the investigators.”

RELATED: Police identify man involved in Highland Park homicide

According to police, Lambert reportedly knocked on the front door of a home in the neighborhood at around 9:30 a.m. that day. When a 59-year-old man answered the door, a fight began and both men ended up suffering stab wounds.

While Lambert died at a hospital, police said the other man was expected to recover.