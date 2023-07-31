Police identify man involved in Highland Park homicide

The man who died after a homicide in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood over the weekend has now been publicly identified.

The St. Paul Police Department says 73-year-old Robin Sherwood Lambert, from Bloomington, was the man who died.

According to police, Lambert reportedly knocked on the front door of a home in the neighborhood at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. When the 59-year-old resident answered the door, a fight began and both men ended up suffering stab wounds.

While Lambert died at a hospital, the 59-year-old is expected to survive, police say.

Police are asking anyone who talked to Lambert or saw him approaching homes to call 651-266-5650.