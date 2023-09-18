Proposed St. Paul sales tax increase to be discussed at Monday night virtual forum

St. Paul residents will have an opportunity to learn more about a proposed sales tax increase they’ll be voting on this November during a virtual meeting on Monday evening.

The proposal, which was passed in June by the St. Paul City Council, would increase the city’s sales tax by 1% for the next 20 years to help fund park maintenance and projects, build a new recreation center, and the reconstruction of several main streets. The tax would allow nearly $1 billion to be collected.

The Union Park District Council and the League of Women Voters of St. Paul are hosting a virtual forum on the issue from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday.

If passed, sales taxes in St. Paul would be nearly 10%, the highest in the state. As previously reported, opponents are concerned some people may decide to shop outside of the city due to the high tax.

Those expected to attend the meeting include Mayor Melvin Carter, Sean Kershaw, the Director of St. Paul Public Works; Andy Rodriguez, the Director of St. Paul Parks and Recreation; Amanda Duerr, the Vice President of Government Affairs with the St. Paul Chamber of Commerce, and others.

CLICK HERE to RSVP for the meeting, which will be held on Zoom.

