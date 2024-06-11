Proposed changes to stretch of University Avenue in Minneapolis to be discussed Tuesday

Minneapolis community members are invited to attend an open house late Tuesday afternoon to hear about proposed changes on a stretch of University Avenue.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is looking at the section from Central Avenue Southeast to 27th Avenue Northeast. There, officials say safety is a concern due to speeding and narrow sidewalks.

In an effort to improve safety, officials want to narrow the road from four lanes to three and add medians.

MnDOT will host the meeting from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Las Estrellas Dual Language Elementary School. If you can’t make the meeting, there’s also an online survey available through June 30 by CLICKING HERE.