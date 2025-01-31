Project Justice funding identifies 1986 burn victim

A nonprofit organization dedicated to solving cold cases and crimes through funding advanced DNA testing to assist law enforcement has announced that the victim of a 1986 boxcar fire in Minneapolis has been identified Thursday.

James R. Wakkinen is the John Doe victim identified, according to a press release by Project Justice.

The victim’s identity remained a mystery due to the lack of proper forensic tools at the time and the severity of his burns. Through a donation from Project Justice, Wakkinen’s DNA was submitted to Othram in 2023, leading to a positive identification.

Project Justice has partnered with law enforcement nationwide to provide support to local agencies to bring long-unsolved cases closer to resolution.