Prescriptions through Amazon now available in Minnesota

Amazon says residents in Minnesota now have the ability to get some prescriptions through its RxPass.

RxPass was launched in 2023 by the delivery giant as an Amazon Prime membership benefit, offering customers access to various generic medications.

Amazon says it offers access to 60 different medications for $5 a month in addition to its Prime membership. It is also available to Prime members on Medicare.

Minnesota’s inclusion marks the RxPass’s 47th state to have the option available for getting generic prescriptions.

More details on RxPass can be found by CLICKING HERE.