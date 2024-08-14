Prepare to get ‘rocked’ this weekend as bands descend for days of concerts across Minnesota

If you’re fret-ting about not seeing a rock band perform this summer, this weekend is your chance to do so.

Over the course of four days, seven rock music events will take place in the Twin Cities and the Treasure Island Amphitheater.

In Minneapolis, musical events kick off Friday, with the Pryes Summer music festival. Outdoor performances will be held Friday and Saturday at Pryes Brewing Company. Acts featured include Lotus, Badfish, Mikel Wright and the Wrongs, The Ries Brothers and Dizgo. More information can be found by CLICKING HERE.

Meanwhile, Metallica will kick off two separate concerts at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Friday. Their second concert, at the same venue, will be held on Sunday.

Both shows begin at 6 p.m. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to U.S. Bank Stadium and was referred to Live Nation, who declined to share numbers for ticket sales for either event.

The following day, music fans can either stay in town, go across the river, or head south to see more rock bands in action.

At Target Field, Green Day — accompanied by special guests Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and the Linda Lindas — will perform at 5:30 p.m. for The Saviors Tour.

Meanwhile, lovers of 90’s and 2000’s rock can see Creed, Daughtry and 3 Doors Down at the Treasure Island Amphitheater in Welch. Their show starts at 6 p.m.

90 minutes later and upriver, Hozier will perform at the Xcel Energy Center with special guest Allison Russell for The Unreal Unearth Tour. A spokesperson for the venue says more than 14,000 people are expected to attend the event.

The musical “journey” doesn’t stop with the weekend — on Monday evening, rock bands Journey, Def Leppard and Steve Miller Band take the stage at Target Field as part of The Summer Stadium Tour at 6 p.m.