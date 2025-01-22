Preliminary report shows a higher deer harvest in Minnesota’s 2024 hunting season

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reporting a higher number of deer harvested during the 2024 hunting season.

The department estimates a 7% increase from 2023, with more than 170,000 deer being harvested by hunters.

While the increase is good news for the DNR, they said the statewide harvest was 3% lower than the five-year average.

“We still have a way to go in parts of northern Minnesota,” said Todd Froberg, Minnesota’s DNR big game program coordinator. “But it seems like we’re moving in the right direction.”

The weather during the hunting season was optimal, which the DNR credits with having an impact on the increased numbers; they also believe that the 2024 firearm opener lined up well with deer activity during the peak of their mating season.

One of the biggest areas that saw an increase was the northeast region of the state, which saw a 9% increase in harvests. All regions saw some increase compared to last year.

The full preliminary report can be found HERE.