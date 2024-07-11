Power outage near Minnehaha Park leaves a few MPBR locations closed for day

A power outage at Minnehaha Regional Park on Wednesday related to storms left three Minneapolis Parks and Recreation locations closed on Thursday.

Anyone with reservations at the Waburn Picnic sites were contacted about the Thursday closure of the site. The Waburn wading pool is also closed on Thursday. People hoping to use it on Friday should check this map to ensure it has reopened.

Portable toilets were at the park Thursday for guests.

The third closure is Sea Salt Eatery. The restaurant, which was closed for business on Thursday, says on its website that it will also be closed on Friday and hopes to reopen on Saturday.

According to the Xcel Energy outage map, it appears that crews were still working to restore power in the area Thursday evening.