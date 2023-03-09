Powderhorn neighborhood fire victim identified

Authorities have released the name of the woman who died during a house fire last month in the Powderhorn community of Minneapolis.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, 66-year-old Hilary Lee Meyer died from thermal injuries during a fire on the 3100 block of Fifth Avenue South.

Meyer’s death has been ruled accidental.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, firefighters were called to the address at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26 for a second-alarm fire.

While two other residents were able to escape, Meyer was reported to be bedridden, and crews weren’t able to get to her in time. Firefighters previously said the third floor, where Meyer was located, collapsed, as did the roof.

A firefighter was also injured during the incident.

Meyer’s death was the city’s third fire-related fatality of the year.