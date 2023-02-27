Minneapolis house fire leaves 1 dead, 2 displaced

One person is dead after an overnight house fire in Minneapolis’ Powderhorn community, according to a press release from the Minneapolis Fire Department.

Two other residents escaped, and one firefighter suffered injuries at the scene.

Firefighters went to 3200 S. Fifth Ave. around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a second-alarm fire, the department said.

Two residents got out of the home, but the third person was reported to be bedridden, and fire crews were unable to get to them in time.

The third floor, where that resident was located, collapsed, as did the roof. The home was left uninhabitable, and cleanup crews brought heavy equipment to demolish the remaining structure.

The Red Cross has helped the two displaced residents. The firefighter received treatment and is also OK.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, which marked Minneapolis’ third fire fatality of 2023.