Post Malone tour coming to Minneapolis in May with accompanying artists Jelly Roll, Sierra Ferrell

Post Malone is coming to Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium in May as a part of his tour across the country and parts of Canada.

Country music singer Jelly Roll will accompany Post Malone on most stops of “The Big Ass Stadium Tour,” which comes following the release of Malone’s debut country album, F-1 Trillion.

Sierra Ferrell will also join the tour on select dates, according to a press release from Live Nation.

Tickets for the May 20 show in Minneapolis will go on sale on Nov. 26 HERE. Presale for tickets begins on Nov. 20 HERE.

The tour is set to begin in Salt Lake City on April 29 and finish on July 1 in San Francisco.