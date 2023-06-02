Police: Teen boy arrested, suspected in bomb threat at Maple Grove Middle School

A teenage boy is in custody, suspected of calling in a bomb threat at a school in Maple Grove.

The Maple Grove Police Department said Friday that officers arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the threat that caused the evacuation of Maple Grove Middle School on Thursday.

According to police, the teen, who is from Maple Grove, is being held at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center. Formal charges hadn’t been filed as of Friday afternoon.

After the threat was received, officials evacuated the school, took students to a nearby church and then dismissed students at the normal time. All school activities were also canceled for the rest of the day.

Police noted that no explosive devices or materials were ever found, and the investigation remains active.