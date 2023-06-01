Maple Grove Middle School evacuates after bomb threat

Maple Grove Middle School dismissed school early on Thursday after law enforcement was alerted to a bomb threat toward the school.

Maple Grove Middle School’s website confirmed that law enforcement asked the school to evacuate immediately following a threatening phone call.

School activities were canceled for the rest of the day and buses were called to take students home from St. Joseph’s Church at normal dismissal time. School staff added that water and food were being provided for students at the church.

All students and staff are safe, the school said.