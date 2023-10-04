Police: Student linked to January shooting at St. Paul school arrested, had gun at school

A student was arrested Wednesday at a St. Paul high school and was found to have a gun in his possession, authorities say.

St. Paul police confirmed that officers went to Como Park Senior High School Wednesday as part of an active investigation into a shooting that took place at Washington Technology Magnet School back in January.

Officers arrested a Como Park student in connection to the January shooting and found he had a gun in his backpack.

The boy was taken to the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center and is being held on suspicion of gun possession and aggravated assault, police say.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS previously reported that 19-year-old Eh Doh Soe was charged in connection to the January shooting, in which a bullet grazed a school staff member. He pleaded guilty to a dangerous weapons charge late last month as part of a plea deal and is expected to be sentenced on Nov. 3.